DAVENPORT (AP) — Police say the drowning of two men in a backyard Davenport swimming pool occurred when one man tried to save the other.
Surveillance video at the home where the men were house-sitting captured the Monday drowning of 60-year-old Mark Anderson, of Eldridge, and 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson, of Bellevue. Police say the men were friends and not related.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Thursday that the men had been out with friends Monday before stopping by the house to check on it. The video shows Ken Anderson entered the pool and struggled in the water before Mark Anderson tried to rescue him.
Another friend found the men in the pool Monday night. Police have declared the drownings accidental.
