MARSHALLTOWN -- Marshalltown Police on Wednesday released new details on the death of 13-year-old Corey Brown.
On Jan. 23, police initiated a missing person investigation involving Corey. The boy was subsequently found deceased on Sunday. An autopsy was preformed Tuesday, which showed the boy suffered a significant head injury and died because of a blunt force trauma injury.
Law enforcement search teams located Brown’s body at a communication tower site located in the 900-1000 block of West Iowa Avenue in Marshalltown. The investigation reveals that Brown climbed over a secure fence to enter the tower site. Brown then climbed onto the communication tower and fell from an undetermined distance. The fall resulted in a traumatic head injury.
The investigation of the incident remains active. The autopsy results are preliminary and will not be final until toxicology testing has been completed. Toxicology results will not be available for 6-8 weeks. There is no evidence or information that indicates criminal activity is connected to this missing person/death investigation.
A press conference is not being planned at this time. No other public information is available for release.
The Brown family requests everyone honor and respect their privacy. The family wishes to thank the Marshalltown/Marshall County community for all of its support during the investigation. The family also thanks the public safety personnel, and volunteers, who worked diligently during the search for Corey. The family is not accepting requests for interviews and do not wish to make a public statement at this time.
The Marshalltown Police Department has been assisted in this investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, Marshalltown Public Works, Marshall County 911, Marshall County Crime Stoppers, Marshall County Emergency Management, Marshall County CERT, Star 1 Search & Rescue, Story County Emergency Management, Story County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and countless area fire and EMS departments. The police department sincerely appreciates the innumerable hours put in by all of these partners during the search for Corey. These agencies all provided exceptionally professional service under very difficult conditions.
The public safety team wishes to thank the Marshalltown/Marshall County community for all of their support during this difficult investigation. Our Savior Lutheran Church allowed public safety to operate out of their church for three days. We sincerely appreciate their generous hospitality. Countless other groups, organizations and individuals provided logistical, and resource support. Thank you! The community has rallied behind the Brown family and all of public safety. The community support has been nothing short of phenomenal. Thank you everyone.
