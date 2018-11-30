Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Police are investigating the death of a Waterloo man who was found on a sidewalk Thursday night.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue tried CPR on 59-year-old Marvin Gene Moyer, and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death.

A passerby spotted Moyer on the ground around 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of Commercial and West Fifth streets. Police said there were no obvious injuries visible on Moyer.

Court records indicate Moyer was described as homeless earlier this year, and he had been cited for trespassing three times in April after he was found sleeping in lobby of the Russell Lamson Building on West Fifth Street.

