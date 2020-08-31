Police investigating body found in river in Waverly

Return to homepage ×
WAVERLY – Authorities are investigating a body found in the Cedar River in Waverly on Monday.
Police and firefighters were called to the river just north of the dam in the morning and found the body floating in the river. The victim has been identified by a family member, but the name of the deceased isn’t being released at this time pending notification of other relatives.
The body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s facility for an autopsy, according to Waverly police.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
