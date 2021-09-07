Police investigating body found in George Wyth Park

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a body found in a flooded area of George Wyth State Park on the Labor Day holiday.

The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released, but Waterloo police said he was a Cedar Falls resident in his 70s.

No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

A runner spotted the body in a flooded area a few yards off a recreational trail near Alice Wyth Lake on the park’s west side around 2 p.m. Monday.

The man’s pickup truck was found parked nearby in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street in Cedar Falls. A resident had noticed the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to police records.

This is the third body found in the state park in recent months.

On June 6, a man was with friends when he entered George Wyth Lake near the fishing jetty around 6:35 p.m. and disappeared. A dive team later located his body in lake.