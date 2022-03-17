Police investigating arson after fire started at apartment building

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating a possible arson after they say someone started an apartment door on fire early Thursday morning.

Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 1200 Meadow Lane, near Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues, at around 2:30 a.m. Friday for a fire at the interior door of Apartment D.

Officials put out the fire, which was confined to the front door of the apartment, and determined an accelerant may have been used to start the fire.

Waterloo Police were then called just before 5:30 a.m. to investigate whether the fire was the result of arson, said Police Capt. Dave Mohlis.

No one was injured and damage was confined to the door. No one had been arrested as of Friday.

The building, which contains eight apartments, was built in 1975 and is owned by 30 Something Real Estate LLC of Waterloo, according to online records.

