Police investigate third pizza delivery robbery in same neighborhood this week

WATERLOO – Police are investigating the robbery of three pizza delivery drivers in the same neighborhood in just four days.

A Marco’s Pizza driver was sent to an apartment complex at 1257 Ravenwood Road around 8:45 p.m. Friday night and was reportedly robbed. The victim sustained minor injuries and his cellphone was taken, according to police.

That was just two days after a Papa John’s driver was sent to 1229 Ravenwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police, and reported about $20 in cash was taken from him.

On Tuesday a Pizza Hut driver was sent to 1315 Ravenwood Road around 1:40 p.m., and when she arrived she was pushed down from behind. The attackers took her money and food and fled the scene, according to police.

Police said the driver’s injuries weren’t serious, and the delivery call turned out to be fake.

No arrests have been made in the robberies and police are still undergoing an investigation.

