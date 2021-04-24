 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate third pizza delivery robbery in same neighborhood this week
0 comments
breaking featured

Police investigate third pizza delivery robbery in same neighborhood this week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
clip art crime scene

WATERLOO – Police are investigating the robbery of three pizza delivery drivers in the same neighborhood in just four days.

A Marco’s Pizza driver was sent to an apartment complex at 1257 Ravenwood Road around 8:45 p.m. Friday night and was reportedly robbed. The victim sustained minor injuries and his cellphone was taken, according to police.

Caution tape is posted on Jefferson Street in downtown Waterloo from First to Third streets Saturday afternoon after police responded to an early morning brawl. 

That was just two days after a Papa John’s driver was sent to 1229 Ravenwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police, and reported about $20 in cash was taken from him.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday a Pizza Hut driver was sent to 1315 Ravenwood Road around 1:40 p.m., and when she arrived she was pushed down from behind. The attackers took her money and food and fled the scene, according to police.

Police said the driver’s injuries weren’t serious, and the delivery call turned out to be fake.

No arrests have been made in the robberies and police are still undergoing an investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
6

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A week in the life of Clem Delagardelle

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News