WATERLOO -- Waterloo police were investigating the death of a male found unresponsive Thursday morning under the First Street Bridge in downtown Waterloo.

A jogger found the man lying face down on the paved path under the bridge just after 11 a.m.

The man, who was not wearing a coat, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital for a review by the local medical examiner.

There was no obvious sign of injury and no weapons at the scene, police said.

Police said they believe they know who the deceased is, but the name won’t be released until the identity is confirmed and relatives have been identified.

