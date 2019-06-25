{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a body found outside a downtown high-rise apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and paramedics were called to Cedar River Towers on Sycamore Street around 4 p.m. after someone discovered a body on the canopy above the building’s entrance.

The remains were that of a woman, and it appeared the body had been there an extended period of time, police said.

Authorities used a litter and a fire department aerial truck to lift the body from the canopy. Investigators were seen taking photographs from a seventh-floor window above the canopy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The identity of the deceased won’t be released until it can be confirmed during an autopsy, police said.

The nine-story-tall apartment building is where a Waterloo woman had been living before she disappeared more than a week ago. Sharla Kay Davis, 54, was last seen June 15 in the downtown area, and her last social medical activity was June 16, according to police.

Last week, investigators combed through security camera video from area businesses hoping to find any trace of her, and firefighters launched boats and searched the banks of the Cedar River, which abuts the apartment property.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
8
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments