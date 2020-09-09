 Skip to main content
Police investigate after man found in street
WATERLOO – Police are investigating a possible hit and run after a man was found injured at an intersection Wednesday night.

Details weren’t available, but police said a man in his late 60s was found at West Fourth and South streets. He had a service dog, which apparently went back to the Bridges Senior Living where the victim lives a few blocks away.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the man to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

