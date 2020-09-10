Police, deputies talk man from downtown Waterloo bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies talked a man off the Mullan Avenue Bridge after he threatened to jump Thursday night.

The downtown bridge over the Cedar River was closed to traffic for more than an hour as the man clung to the railing, and firefighters put a boat in the river and had other rescue equipment ready as a safety measure.

Authorities were able to eventually walk him off the bridge to an ambulance.

He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 6 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.