Police, deputies talk man from downtown Waterloo bridge
Police, deputies talk man from downtown Waterloo bridge

WATERLOO – Waterloo police and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies talked a man off the Mullan Avenue Bridge after he threatened to jump Thursday night.

The downtown bridge over the Cedar River was closed to traffic for more than an hour as the man clung to the railing, and firefighters put a boat in the river and had other rescue equipment ready as a safety measure.

Authorities were able to eventually walk him off the bridge to an ambulance.

He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

