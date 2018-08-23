WATERLOO --- A Cedar Falls bicyclist has been transferred to an Iowa City hospital after he was struck by a car Wednesday evening.
According to the accident report, 31-year-old Eugene Harding received multiple head injuries in the crash and was taken UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo and then moved to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. His condition wasn’t available.
The accident happened at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway Street near Wagner Road.
The driver, Nicole Andreesen, 32, of Waverly, told police she was headed east on Broadway Street and had looked down to get a cigarette. When she looked back up, the bicyclist was in the middle of the roadway and was unable to stop in time, she told police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Check her cell phone.
Another reason not to smoke!
They need to stay on trails, not the middle of the lane.
And she hit him a full speed judging by the way that not only her windshield but also the roof of her car was caved in. He's fortunate to be alive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.