A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a passenger car Wednesday on Broadway Street in Waterloo.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO --- A Cedar Falls bicyclist has been transferred to an Iowa City hospital after he was struck by a car Wednesday evening.

According to the accident report, 31-year-old Eugene Harding received multiple head injuries in the crash and was taken UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo and then moved to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. His condition wasn’t available.

The accident happened at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway Street near Wagner Road.

The driver, Nicole Andreesen, 32, of Waverly, told police she was headed east on Broadway Street and had looked down to get a cigarette. When she looked back up, the bicyclist was in the middle of the roadway and was unable to stop in time, she told police.

The crash remains under investigation.

