Police are investigating a body found Tuesday on the canopy at the Cedar River Tower apartments, 106 E. Third St., Waterloo.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – An autopsy has identified a body found outside a downtown apartment buildings as that of a Waterloo woman who had been missing for more than a week.

Sharla Kay Davis, 54, was last seen June 15, and on June 25 residents at Cedar River Tower apartments reported finding a body on the canopy over the nine-story building’s entrance.

An autopsy last week confirmed the identity, according to police.

Officers said foul play wasn’t involved.

The body was located in the corner where the canopy deck meets the building, and it would have been difficult for anyone to see the remains from an apartment window above, police said.

Authorities said the remains had been there an extended period of time before they were discovered.

Davis lived in a seventh-floor apartment at the Cedar River Tower.

