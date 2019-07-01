WATERLOO – An autopsy has identified a body found outside a downtown apartment buildings as that of a Waterloo woman who had been missing for more than a week.
Sharla Kay Davis, 54, was last seen June 15, and on June 25 residents at Cedar River Tower apartments reported finding a body on the canopy over the nine-story building’s entrance.
An autopsy last week confirmed the identity, according to police.
Officers said foul play wasn’t involved.
You have free articles remaining.
The body was located in the corner where the canopy deck meets the building, and it would have been difficult for anyone to see the remains from an apartment window above, police said.
Authorities said the remains had been there an extended period of time before they were discovered.
Davis lived in a seventh-floor apartment at the Cedar River Tower.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.