Clarksville firefighters fought a blaze at a home at 105 N. Baughman St. on Monday. The body of resident Danny Coonley was later found inside the home.

CLARKSVILLE – Authorities have released the identity of a Clarksville man who was found dead in his home after it caught fire Monday night.

A passerby called 911 after spotting smoke coming from 105 N. Baughman St. around 9 p.m., according to Clarksville police.

Firefighters weren’t able to make it inside the building because of the intensity of the flames, and authorities found the body of 50-year-old Danny Coonley inside around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Clarksville and Allison fought the flames, and officials from Clarksville Police, Clarksville Ambulance, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Butler County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

Coonley's body will undergo an autopsy.

The home was a total loss, according to police.

Investigators found a note that would lead them to believe Coonley set the fire, said Clarksville Police Chief Barry Mackey.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

