CLARKSVILLE – Authorities have released the identity of a Clarksville man who was found dead in his home after it caught fire Monday night.
A passerby called 911 after spotting smoke coming from 105 N. Baughman St. around 9 p.m., according to Clarksville police.
Firefighters weren’t able to make it inside the building because of the intensity of the flames, and authorities found the body of 50-year-old Danny Coonley inside around 12:30 a.m.
Firefighters from Clarksville and Allison fought the flames, and officials from Clarksville Police, Clarksville Ambulance, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Butler County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.
Coonley's body will undergo an autopsy.
The home was a total loss, according to police.
Investigators found a note that would lead them to believe Coonley set the fire, said Clarksville Police Chief Barry Mackey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.