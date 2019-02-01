Try 1 month for 99¢
Titus Sarwah

Titus Sarwah has been named a missing person.

WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Titus Sarwah, 19, was last seen by family members three weeks ago, according to police. He is not believed to be in any danger.

Sarwah is 6-foot-2 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Mr. Sarwah's whereabouts, please contact the Black Hawk Consolidated Dispatch Center at (319) 291-2515 and reference Case W19-008378 so that he can be reunited with his family.

