WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will welcome Debra Marquart, Iowa’s poet laureate, at 6 p.m. on June 29. The event will have music, storytelling and poetry.
Marquart has written seven books, including “The Horizontal World: Growing Up Wild in the Middle of Nowhere” and “Small Buried Things: Poems.”
She’s been featured on National Public Radio and the British Broadcasting Company and has received more than 50 grants and awards including a National Endowment for the Arts Literature Fellowships, a PEN USA Award, a New York Times Editors’ Choice commendation and Elle Magazine’s Lettres Awards.
In 2021, she was awarded a Poets Laureate Fellowship from the Academy of American Poets.
Her visit is supported by a grant from Humanities Iowa.
