POET Bioprocessing team makes multiple donations to NEI Food Bank

SHELL ROCK -- Team members of POET Bioprocessing-Shell Rock have made a $5,000 donation to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

The donation matched a $5,000 gift from Co-Bank. Additionally, the POE-Shell Rock team gave a previous $5,000 donation to the Food Bank in November 2021. A donation of $1 to the NEIA Food Bank purchases approximately four meals, meaning each donation will help purchase about 20,000 additional meals for those in need for a total of 60,000 meals from all three gifts.

The Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to nonprofit organizations and individuals while offering hunger education programs to the area and those in need. The POET team had the opportunity to tour the Food Bank and learn more about the program provided and the volunteer programs open to community participation.

