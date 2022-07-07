Plum Creek Art hosts photo exhibit

FREDERICKSBURG — Plum Creek Art/Connie Mohr Gallery is hosting a new special exhibit by photographer Justin D. Allen that will continue through September.

An artist reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 115 W. Main St. Meet Allen, view his work and enjoy refreshments. Admission is free.

Allen grew up in Fredericksburg and was a 2010 graduate of Sumner Fredericksburg High School. He got his start in photography as a high school student when a Sumner Lions Club scholarship allowed him to buy his first good quality digital camera.

He works in printing and production of photographs and books at Century College in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and has had many professional exhibitions of his photography. He completed his bachelor’s of fine art at the University of Northern Iowa and begins graduate school at the University of Minnesota this fall.