CLINTON --- The father of critically injured Clinton firefighter Adam Cain is "begging" for prayers for his son.
Kevin Cain wrote Thursday his son's condition remains critical, and "He is literally fighting for his life now."
The younger Cain sustained life-threatening injuries early Saturday in a grain-silo explosion at the ADM plant in Clinton. The blast killed Lt. Eric Hosette, 33, who left behind a wife and young daughter. A public visitation for Hosette is planned for Friday.
Meanwhile, Cain's father said his family is doing its best simply to "function" as Adam battles for survival.
The following was provided by City Administrator Matt Brooke, quoting Kevin Cain:
“The first (news) release on Adam's condition may have led everyone to believe that he was about to walk out the door in the next few days. That could not be farther from the truth.
"Yes, he was off the ventilator for 12 hours. However, the type injuries he has to his lungs do not 'blossom' until 2-3 days post-injury.
"The lining of the lungs swell and weep fluids much like external injuries. They will be in this condition for multiple weeks. With that comes time when Adam is in his most critical condition and has to fight the hardest.
"Even the family visiting him can stress him. The doctors are doing everything they can to try and help him. He has times of good rest, times of restlessness, and times of hard struggles that are very scary.
"I do not have enough space to give all details, but I wanted to give you a general understanding of his status: He is literally fighting for his life now.
"Lynn (Adam's mom), Matt (his brother, also a Clinton firefighter), and I are doing our best to function. Unless you have traveled this journey, there is no way you would understand. The reason I am reaching out and sharing is because Adam needs help.
"I am begging each and every one of you to continue to pray, share what I have shared with you to everyone you know about Adam and ask they continue to pray also. My son needs them.”
