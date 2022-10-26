Playing a role: Volunteers help collect data, learn more about Dry Run Creek watershed

CEDAR FALLS — Since the mid-2000s, water quality “snapshots” have been ascertained by volunteers to help keep an eye on the Dry Run Creek watershed.

The Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District partnered with Green Iowa AmeriCorps Saturday to gather another round of the information, attracting nearly 20 volunteers.

A mix of University of Northern Iowa students, Boy Scouts and community-minded residents met at the Center for Energy & Environmental Education on campus and split up to tackle 32 different sites over a two- to three-hour period.

By testing multiple sites throughout a geographic area in a short period of time, the group was able to gather an overall picture of water quality.

“Not only is data collected, but we’re empowering the community by helping them conduct their own water samples and become citizen scientists,” said Josh Balk, Dry Run Creek watershed/source water protection coordinator.

The data help the group track trends and uncover priority areas where contaminants lie, said Balk. Nitrogen and phosphorus levels are examples of what’s measured.

The next event will be scheduled around Earth Day in late April. Typically, two are hosted per year, once in the spring and another in the fall.

The 15,177-acre watershed goes from just south of U.S. Highway 20, through Cedar Falls and north to Cedar Falls Utilities off Waterloo Road. The western boundary is Hearst Road and extends all the way east to Cedar Heights Drive.

Water quality data and samples are collected to determine the amount of contaminants the stream contains, like nitrogen and phosphorus levels.

Noticeably higher levels of contaminants were found in some areas, but Balk said it was “not alarming” and chalked that up to the dry season, when lower stream levels cause particles to become more concentrated.

While these events are considered more of a short-term gauge, Balk’s goal is to conduct in the near future a “deep dive statistical trend analysis.”

“It’s tough to tell the whole story with one event along,” he said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic ended, the district has started to hold these events again. Sixty-five volunteers is the largest group to gather over the years, but Balk said his team is always looking for more.

A few thousand dollar grant from the Resource Enhancement and Protection Conservation Education Program helped pay for the water testing kits. Support from the University of Northern Iowa GeoTREE, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the Dry Run Creek Watershed Improvement Project also helps make these events happen.

“We all live in a watershed and have a role to play,” he said, pointing to people walking away and starting to engage in land conservation or water monitoring on their own property, or helping through further community outreach and engagement. “We rely on the community to make it happen and would not be able to do it without them.”