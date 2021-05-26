Planting well ahead of schedule in Iowa

Iowa farmers have planted about 97% of this year’s corn crop — progress that is two weeks ahead of the five-year average.

About three-fourths of the 2021 corn crop has emerged, which is ahead of normal with 14% in excellent condition and 64% in good condition.

Likewise, 89% of the soybean crop has been planted with more than half of the acres showing emerged plants — both well ahead of normal progress.

Farmers in south-central and southeast Iowa still have at least 20% of their soybean crop to plant, but some areas may need a few days to dry out enough to allow field work to resume.

Due to persistent precipitation, officials with the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship say there were 2.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week — mostly involving planting and spraying.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.14 inch at Rock Valley in Sioux County to 3.2 inches at Clarinda in Page County.

The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.24 inches, while the normal is 0.99 inch.

Statewide, topsoil moisture levels in Iowa were rated 3% very short, 15% short, 71% adequate and 11% surplus, while subsoil moisture levels were rated 11% very short, 29% short, 54% adequate and 6% surplus.

