DES MOINES — Isolated showers during the week led to 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Farmers are still planting some corn and soybeans this week, however nearly all planting activities are finished. There were limited reports of crop replanting in certain fields. Other field activities included cutting hay and spraying emerging crops.

“In between spotty thunderstorms last week, farmers took advantage of the opportunity to begin applying crop protection products, adding side-dress fertilizer, and cutting and baling hay,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Widespread rain totals were below average and much of the state remains abnormally dry, but forecasts do indicate chances for precipitation and a return to more seasonal temperatures.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 13% very short, 42% short, 44% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 12% very short, 41% short, 46% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn emergence reached 94%, one week ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. Corn condition declined 5 percentage points to 72% good to excellent.

Ninety-eight percent of Iowa’s expected soybean crop has been planted, 10 days ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of normal. Eighty-seven percent of soybeans have emerged, 10 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 70% good to excellent.

Thirty-eight percent of the oat crop has headed, eight days ahead of last year and the average. Oat condition declined to 70% good to excellent.

Seventy-eight percent of the state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed, 12 days ahead of the five-year average. Hay condition fell six percentage points to 52% good to excellent.

Pasture condition dropped to 42% good to excellent. Some livestock producers have already had to feed hay due to drying pastures.

Weather summary

Widely scattered pop-up thunderstorms formed over portions of Iowa on several days, though rainfall was below average, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Unseasonably warm conditions continued with positive departures of up to 12 degrees in northwest Iowa; the statewide average temperature was 73.7 degrees, 8.3 degrees above normal.

Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at eastern Iowa stations to 3.93 inches in St. Charles (Madison County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.64 inch, while the normal is 0.97 inch. Dubuque Lock and Dam (Dubuque County) reported the week’s high temperature of 94 degrees on June 3, 16 degrees above normal. Anamosa (Jones County) and Centerville (Appanoose County) reported the week’s low temperature of 43 degrees on May 29, on average 10 degrees below normal.