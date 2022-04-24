 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plant sale, wildflower walk at Fontana Park May 7

Naturalized Spring Bulbs in No Mow Grass - Mark Konlok GBBG/Colorblends.com

Spring-blooming flower bulbs planted into the grass transform a rough, un-mown area into  a spring wildflower meadow. Three mid-season bulbs are featured: red-and-yellow Tulipa 'Tinka', cobalt blue Muscari armeniacum and yellow Narcissus 'Hawera'. After bloom, the slender bulb leaves die back discreetly, blending into the grass. 

 COLORBLENDS/MARK KONLOCK PHOTO

HAZELTON -- A variety of activities are planned at Fontana Park for Mother's Day weekend. The Fontana Herb Society Plant Sale takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. May 7. A portion of the proceeds benefits Friends of Fontana Park,

A volunteer appreciation follows from noon to 1 p.m. A light luncheon will be provided. Preregistration is required.

A wildflower walk will take place at 1:30 p.m. Preregistration is required.

To register for either or both, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.

