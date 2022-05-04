Plant sale on Mother's Day weekend at Cedar Valley Arboretum

WATERLOO — Green thumbs are getting itchy to dig in gardens, plant pots and hang pretty baskets, so timing is perfect for the second annual “Buds & Blooms” plant sale.

The fundraising event is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road. The Mother’s Day weekend sale is an opportunity to stock up on annuals and perennials.

“This is a really important event for us. One, it’s a great opening for our season. Two, people can come out and see what’s available and purchase their plants, and it’s a fundraiser for us. The plant sale gets our season off to a good start. We also like to provide something a little different and fun for mom’s on Mother’s Day weekend,” said CVABG Executive Director Robert Pruitt.

“It’s also part of our mission as an arboretum and botanic gardens to connect people with nature. Being able to help people get plants for their gardens and yards is a way to make those connections and bring people out to see the arboretum.”

Stillwater Greenhouse will provide a selection of perennials – such as peonies, grasses, sedum and monarda, including the new “Bee Mine Pink.” Pruitt also expects butterfly weed, coral bells, hardy phlox and hostas will be available. Echinacea (coneflower) varieties like “Double Scoop Cranberry,” “Mandarin,” and “Sombrero Salsa” will appear, as well, along with foxgloves, such as “Dalmatian Purple,” and hibiscus, including the new “Cranberry Crush.”

A wide variety of annuals, including new varieties, vegetables and house plants, will be featured from Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses. Co-owner Heidi Tietz De Silva said she plans to walk through the greenhouses just prior to the arboretum sale and “bring out what looks good. People like to see blooms on flowers and healthy tomatoes, peppers, cabbage and other vegetable plants.”

Four-packs and pots of colorful petunias, calibrachoa (trailing petunias), osteospermum, geraniums, dahlias, zinnias, marigolds, pansies and violas are among annuals De Silva expects to offer for sale. She plans to have charming new verbena varieties in celebration of the National Garden Bureau declaring 2022 “the year of the verbena,” such as the “Firehouse” series, which is bred to take summer heat. In addition, there will be cannas, combo pots and a selection of hanging baskets.

A former CVABG board member, De Silva continues to be “a fan. The fact that we have something like the arboretum and botanic gardens in the Cedar Valley is impressive. Not only do you get to see what grows and performs well in our climate, you can see what plants and gardening can do for us physically and mentally. It’s also a nice tourist destination.”

Pruitt agreed.

“Come out and experience the arboretum and garden. We have 5,000 tulips that make a beautiful display in spring in mall garden beds. Blooming has been slowed by the weather, so I hope they’ll be starting to bloom for the sale,” he said.

The tulip display is sponsored by Midwest Contractors Inc.

Roughly 5,000 annuals are planted each year in the botanic gardens. “From May to June to July and into the fall – each month there is something totally different in bloom. Our butterfly meadow seems to change color every week with 21 different varieties of flowers,” Pruitt said.

CVABG maintains more than 40 acres of natural habitat and themed gardens. There are educational opportunities, activities and special events for all ages. In addition, the organization is a leader in local pollinator habitat restoration efforts and provides fresh seasonal fruit to the food bank from the Master Gardener’s Orchard.

The organization relies on community support, memberships, sponsorships, corporate and estate gifts, grants, fundraisers, and donations.

There is no admission fee for the plant sale. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children to enter the arboretum. Moms will get in free both days. Arboretum members get free admission and a coupon to use at the plant sale.

