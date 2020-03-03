Plans set for Eastern Iowa Sportshow this month

CEDAR FALLS — The 45th annual Eastern Iowa’s Greatest Sportshow will be March 13-15 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Fishing, vacation and hunting opportunities and outdoor recreation products will fill the UNI-Dome floor. This year’s Sportshow family entertainment-grandstand event will be staged in the McLeod Center.
Exhibits include fishing camps, fly-in outposts, family resorts, campgrounds, canoe outfitters, sportfishing charters, tourism destinations, hunting outfitters and more. Areas represented include the Midwest and Canada.
Eastern Iowa recreational vehicle dealers will showcase light-weight campers, expandable trailers, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Marine dealers will offer discounted show promotions for the boating season. Boaters can shop aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats, pontoons, canoes, and kayaks. Plenty of powersports dealers will feature ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, mowers and personal watercrafts.
Seminars include Tom Nauman on “Morel Mania,” TV personality Art Helin on hunting, Andy Sommerfelt and the Cedar Valley Walleye Club, fishing seminars for children, Andy Wieckers on bow fishing and fishing pro Kevan Paul on fishing “how to’s.
The Lumberjack Enterprises stage show schedule: 5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 12:30 and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Trophy whitetail antler scoring takes place Saturday and Sunday. Iowa hunters can have current season or historical racks measured by official scorers and entered in competition. Trophies will be awarded to the top racks in each division with categories for gun and bow with typical and non-typical points. A $10 entry fee includes two-day admission to the show. Scoring and displays will take place on the upper south mezzanine.
Special giveaways include: a free fishing pole to the first 50 kids 12 and under Saturday, and a free tackle box to the first 50 kids 12 and under Sunday.
Hours for the show are:
- Friday, March 13, 3 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, March 14, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $ for adults; 12 and under free; veterans free. There is no charge for parking. For more information, go to www.iowasportshows.com