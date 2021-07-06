'Pivotal' Alzheimer's clinical drug trial in Waterloo seeks participants

WATERLOO – For more than two decades, a local family medicine and residency program has been involved in clinical trials aiming to treat or cure life-altering health conditions.
Among the most life-altering conditions is Alzheimer’s disease, and the MercyOne Northeast Family Medicine and Residency Program is now seeking participants for what Dr. Jim Hoehns calls a “pivotal” phase of a clinical study of Donanemab, an emerging Alzheimer’s drug. As clinical pharmacist and research director for the medicine and residency program, Hoenhs notes the urgency of the Donanemab trial.
“The personal and societal burden from Alzheimer’s disease is staggering. There have been a lot of failed therapies along the way,” he said. “It’s exciting to keep investing and researching potential alternatives. It’s natural to have some hope for things in the future.”
More than 6 million Americans, including 66,000 Iowans, are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Waterloo practice is one of more than 300 clinical sites around the world participating in this study, Hoehns said. Each site aims to get as many patients enrolled as it can before a cap on participants is set, which could be as early as the next two to three weeks.
“We’re under added pressure, and we want to give as many qualified applicants as we can the opportunity to participate. Because of all of the criteria we have a higher screen fail rate -- right around 3 out of 4 may not meet the rigid criteria.”
The clinical trial will test whether Donanemab “is safe and effective to slow cognitive impairment and reduce amyloid plaque in people with early-stage Alzheimer's disease,” according to Alzheimers.gov.
It is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, meaning there’s an equal chance patients will receive the active drug or a placebo, and neither the patients nor Hoehns or Dr. Nicholas Goetsch, principal investigator for the Waterloo study, will know what they are receiving.
“It’s the most rigorous design for a study,” Hoehns explained.
Phase 3 of the Donanemab clinical trial comes on the heels of the accelerated Food and Drug Administration approval for the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. It was celebrated as a breakthrough -- the first Alzheimer's therapy since Namenda was approved by the FDA in 2003, according to Business Insider.
Donanemab and Aduhelm work under the same hypothesis, Hoehns said. Both target amyloid deposits on the brain, but at different phases in the development of Alzheimer’s.
“The biggest difference is that it appears Donanemab works on amyloid that has already been deposited. If it can accelerate the removal of amyloid from the brain then perhaps it can slow progression,” Hoehns said.
Patients enrolled in the trial will receive an IV infusion every four weeks and undergo MRI and PET scans, as well as blood and cognitive testing. Study-related care will be provided at no cost to participants, who are free to withdraw from the study at any time.
To participate in the trial, patients must be between 60 and 85 years old and diagnosed with early, symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease that has worsened in at least the past six months. Patients with a major malignancy within the last five years are excluded from participation, as are people who’ve had multiple concussions. They must not have conditions that prevent the safe use of MRI or PET scan, such as claustrophobia, pacemakers or other metal devices, allergy to the imaging drug, or a body weight over the instrument limits.
For more information on participation requirements, call Hoehn at (319) 272-2533.