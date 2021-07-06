'Pivotal' Alzheimer's clinical drug trial in Waterloo seeks participants

WATERLOO – For more than two decades, a local family medicine and residency program has been involved in clinical trials aiming to treat or cure life-altering health conditions.

Among the most life-altering conditions is Alzheimer’s disease, and the MercyOne Northeast Family Medicine and Residency Program is now seeking participants for what Dr. Jim Hoehns calls a “pivotal” phase of a clinical study of Donanemab, an emerging Alzheimer’s drug. As clinical pharmacist and research director for the medicine and residency program, Hoenhs notes the urgency of the Donanemab trial.

“The personal and societal burden from Alzheimer’s disease is staggering. There have been a lot of failed therapies along the way,” he said. “It’s exciting to keep investing and researching potential alternatives. It’s natural to have some hope for things in the future.”

More than 6 million Americans, including 66,000 Iowans, are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Waterloo practice is one of more than 300 clinical sites around the world participating in this study, Hoehns said. Each site aims to get as many patients enrolled as it can before a cap on participants is set, which could be as early as the next two to three weeks.