WATERLOO — Hardcore heavy metal musicians will show their soft side Saturday at the fourth annual “Pit for the Pits” benefit concert at Spicoli’s Reverb.
This is the fourth time area metal musician Danny Shea has organized the event to benefit Cedar Valley Pitbull Rescue and other area animal support groups. After several grueling months of medical treatment for his best fur friend who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015, Shea said he went homeless to afford the vet costs. After she died, Shea launched “Pit for the Pits” in 2016.
“I was looking for a way to try to help other dogs,” he said. “If it was up to me, everyone would have a dog.”
Shea has donated from $1,500 to $4,000 each year to the rescue groups.
He met Donna Penne, who runs Cedar Valley Pitbull Rescue, several years ago from a shared love for the pitbull breed.
Penne, a full-time nurse at MercyOne, has been operating the foster home-based rescue group for six years. She was aware of the stigma pitbulls receive that they are dangerous, but after her daughter brought home three pitbull pups, she began researching the breed.
“They grew on me instantly,” she said, noting their goofy character. “They’re such loving dogs, and they’re so funny. You can’t help but not fall in love with them.”
Misinformation has caused many people to fear pitbulls, but many times, Penne said, vicious dog attacks are blamed on pitbulls when DNA testing later shows a different breed. “A lot of them aren’t even pitbulls. Just because one says it is, doesn’t mean it is.”
Penne runs Cedar Valley Pitbull Rescue with about 10 active volunteers and nearly 40 foster homes in Iowa. She said the main expense for her is vet bills, which totals around $15,000 each year. Each rescue pup gets updated on necessary shots and chipped before arriving at their new home.
“This is what it’s about. It’s about the animals,” she said.
This year, Shea chose to raise funds for WildThunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary in Independence as well. The website states the federally licensed organization takes in sick, orphaned and injured wildlife, bats and reptiles. Volunteers for both organizations pay out-of-pocket expenses and use all donations for supplies, housing, food, vet bills, fencing and other supplies.
The all-day concert will feature 15 bands on an indoor and outdoor stage Saturday at Spicoli’s Reverb, 3555 University Ave. in Waterloo. All proceeds will go to Cedar Valley Pitbull Rescue in Waterloo and WildThunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary in Independence.
For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pit-for-the-pits-iiii-fundraiser-music-festival-tickets-63502030282.
There will be a 50/50 raffle with prizes throughout the day.
For more information on adopting rescue animals, go to http://www.cvpbr.org/info/adoption.php.
