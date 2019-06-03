CLARKSVILLE — The Pioneer Days festival in Clarksville will kick off a three-day run on Thursday.
All three days will feature free live music, carnival midway rides downtown, food vendors, a large beverage garden, and a variety of contests and games for kids and adults.
On Thursday at 7 p.m., the band “Wichita” will be on the Firemen’s Stage for a free country music street dance. Free face painting will be available near Farm Bureau Financial Services from 7 to 9 p.m. compliments of Mike and Char Clark, and there will be a wristband special at the carnival from 7 to 9 p.m. Discount ride tickets are currently available through Wednesday at Casey’s General Store, Iowa State Bank and Hometown Grocery.
Friday will start with a Fun Day Shotgun Golf Outing at the CARD Country Club at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. there will be a Blank Park Zoo program for all ages at the library. The annual Pioneer Days Spelling bee will be at 3 p.m., also at the library.
Cross Tie Walker will be on the Firemen’s Stage at 5 p.m. for an outlaw country concert. The carnival will open at 5 p.m., along with a benefit spaghetti supper at the AMVETS Hall. A new entertainer to appear at Pioneer Days this year will be “Zac Matthews” on stage at 9 p.m. The band was recently awarded the top country touring band in Wisconsin. The concert is free.
Saturday will start with breakfast served at the AMVETS Hall at 8 a.m. to benefit the Relay for Life. The Clarksville High School All School Reunion will be at 9 a.m. in the East Gym. The Grand Parade through the west side of town will start by the water tower at 2 p.m. The theme this year is “Wild Wild West.” All entries are welcome, and no pre-registration is required. Line-up begins at 1 p.m.
There will be an Open-Air Market with several vendors downtown from 2 to 8 p.m. A Show and Shine Car Show will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Reading Park Area.
“Tim and the Trutones” will play classic rock and blues music on the Firemen’s Stage at 3 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs.
Sign-up for a bags tournament in the beverage garden area will begin at 3 p.m. with the tournament starting at 3:30 p.m. The evening will culminate with an ’80s rock music party with “Hair Metal Radio,” a band out of Minneapolis performing a free concert on the Firemen’s Stage at 9 p.m.
The complete schedule of events and more information for the festival can be found online at www.clarksvilleiowa.com and also on the festival’s Facebook page.
