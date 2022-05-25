 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pioneer Cemetery to host memorial service on Saturday

memorial day clip art
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- The German Burial Ground of Bennington Township, formally known as the Pioneer Cemetery, will have a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28.

The site, established in 1864, is located at 1250 Gresham Road, 1.25 miles east of U.S. Highway 63.

The Cedar Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3896 will host the ceremony, which will include a color guard and taps.

Guest speaker will be Chaquita Loveless, retired naval officer and director of the Student Veterans Department at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

Refreshments will follow at the restored Bennington No. 4 School on the corner of Bennington and Sage Roads for refreshments afterward.

