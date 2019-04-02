{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO – Hundreds of blue pinwheels are popping up in yards across Black Hawk County in an effort to shed light on the importance of child abuse prevention.

Family & Children’s Council is placing 150 pinwheels in random yards in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.

Each pinwheel represents 100 people – totaling the 15,000 children and parents FCC helps every year in Black Hawk County. Black Hawk County ranks as one of the highest in the state when it comes to reported child abuse cases.

If your yard is “pinwheeled,” it will cost a $50 donation to FCC to move them onto the next yard.

For more information, contact Amanda Goodman at 234-7600 or amanda@fccouncil.net

