'Pinocchio' to come to life in Black Hawk Children's Theatre show opening Friday

WATERLOO — Oliver Treloar is having a “super fun” time playing “Pinocchio” in the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production opening Friday.

Treloar, 14, describes the troublesome wooden puppet with the long nose as a “bad kid at the beginning and, at the end, he is completely changed. You can see the change in the character as it happens.

“I read the book, I’m a fan of the movie and being able to act as Pinocchio is probably one of the best experiences I’ve had,” enthused Treloar, who will be a sophomore at Cedar Falls High School this fall.

A BHCT veteran actor, he has appeared in such shows as “Junie B. Jones,” “School of Rock” and “The Night Before Christmas.”

Friday’s performance is at 7 p.m. on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Shows continue at 7 p.m. June 17 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and June 18.

Treloar appears in nearly every scene, said Director Bonnie Ruble. “He has close to 300 lines in the script. He’s really great, a really fun kid and a very funny actor,” she said.

Ruble, of Cedar Falls, is making her BHCT directorial debut. A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a theater production degree, she frequently works as a freelance stage manager and has joined Waterloo Community Playhouse as production manager. “It’s a challenge to step out of my comfort zone and try something as big as directing an entire show. I liked the idea of trying something new,” she explained.

Pinocchio is considered one of the most reimagined characters in children’s literature. “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” written as a cautionary tale by Italian author Carlo Collodi, was originally published in 1883. It has been adapted numerous times for stage and screen. The Walt Disney film in 1940 gave Pinocchio a sense of childlike innocence and is still considered one of the best Disney animated movies ever made.

Disney is remaking the movie as a live-action film “About A Boy, directed by Robert Zemeckis from a script he co-wrote. It will be streamed on Disney+ beginning Sept. 8.

BHCT’s version was adapted for children’s theater by playwright John Baldwin Jr. Glissandra the Blue Fairy (Gena Koinzan) narrates the tale and, with her elves, guides and encourages Pinocchio. Ruble likes the play’s message.

“Pinocchio messes up like kids do and is told it’s OK to make mistakes. As long you are true to yourself, things will turn out OK,” she said.

There are 15 cast members ages 9 to 17 and two adults. The minimal stage has a storybook quality, including a woodland forest setting on the proscenium, screen projections, lights and sound.

“I want kids, families, to watch the show and think about their favorite story or movie and to feel those memories, to reminisce in their minds as they’re watching the play. Things look different when you’re a kid – bright and bigger, cooler, and the acting and the story should depict those childhood memories,” Ruble added.

