Pinnacle Specialty Care in CF announces employee has coronavirus

CEDAR FALLS -- Another nursing home in the Cedar Valley announced coronavirus has affected its staff.

Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls announced Friday one of their employees had tested positive for the contagious virus, which is particularly deadly for older adults.

"We have notified our staff, residents and family members of this development to keep them informed," the long-term care facility said in a statement.

The facility noted it was following Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines and would continue to do so.

"We have been and will continue to screen all staff at the beginning and end of their shift for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and continue to monitor residents' health and well being," the statement read. "That involves screening our residents at least twice a day for symptoms including fever."

Pinnacle joins sister property Ravenwood Specialty Care as well as Western Home Communities among Black Hawk County's long-term care facilities with cases among staff or even one or two residents that haven't yet been classified as outbreaks.