Pinnacle Specialty Care in CF announces employee has coronavirus

CEDAR FALLS -- Another nursing home in the Cedar Valley announced coronavirus has affected its staff.
Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls announced Friday one of their employees had tested positive for the contagious virus, which is particularly deadly for older adults.
"We have notified our staff, residents and family members of this development to keep them informed," the long-term care facility said in a statement.
The facility noted it was following Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines and would continue to do so.
"We have been and will continue to screen all staff at the beginning and end of their shift for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and continue to monitor residents' health and well being," the statement read. "That involves screening our residents at least twice a day for symptoms including fever."
Pinnacle joins sister property Ravenwood Specialty Care as well as Western Home Communities among Black Hawk County's long-term care facilities with cases among staff or even one or two residents that haven't yet been classified as outbreaks.
The county has three official long-term care outbreaks, which the state defines as including three or more residents. Harmony House had 79 cases among its residents and staff, the hardest-hit facility in Black Hawk County, while Friendship Village had 38 cases and New Aldaya Lifescapes had 12, according to IDPH, which tracks outbreaks.
County officials have said they are keeping an eye on three more long-term care facilities in danger of becoming outbreaks, but they have declined to name them.
Around 683 of the state's 14,049 coronavirus cases are among adults older than 81 years old -- just 4.8% of the total. But 158, or nearly a quarter of those in that age group, have died of COVID-19.
Comparatively, among adults ages 61-80, which are around 1,938 of the state's total cases, 136 have died for a death rate of around 7%.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.