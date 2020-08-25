Pinnacle, Northcrest now on coronavirus outbreak list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Two long-term care facilities in Black Hawk County are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, state health officials announced this week.

Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls and NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo were added to the Iowa Department of Public Health's care facility outbreak list this week.

Pinnacle was listed as having five positive cases among residents and staff, while NorthCrest had 38 cases as of Tuesday, according to the department. No recoveries were listed as of Tuesday. The outbreak list does not include how many in each facility have died.

Both facilities are owned and operated by Care Initiatives. A spokesperson for Care Initiatives was not immediately available Tuesday for comment.

Care Initiatives had previously disclosed a staff member at Pinnacle had tested positive for coronavirus on May 15.

The company also disclosed one employee tested positive at Northcrest in late May.

Neither property had been classified as having an outbreak -- which state officials define as three or more cases among residents -- until this week.

