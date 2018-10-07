CEDAR FALLS – This year’s annual Pink Ribbon Run reached a milestone, drawing more than 1,000 runners and walkers for the cancer patient support fundraiser.
“That’s the first we’ve ever broken 1,000. Twelve years ago we had 100, and 1,000 had kind of been our goal for last three or four years, and we finally hit it,” said Gabbi DeWitt, event organizer.
In all, 1,003 people — mostly clad in pink — gathered to move through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday morning, passing inspirational signs on a cool, overcast day. A total of 127 cancer survivors took part in the event, DeWitt said.
This was the 12th year for the 5K fundraiser, and one of the new features was a half-hour aerobic fitness class in the Cedar Falls Community Center parking lot that coincided with the race for people who weren’t up to running or walking the entire length of the course.
Tina Wendel, a fitness instructor from Sumner and a 26-year cancer survivor who usually runs the race, came up with the idea.
“I have people that can’t lift weights, and those same people felt like they can’t come to this to support me because they can’t do three miles,” Wendel said.
She modeled the event on the Walk 15 group exercise class, a stationary regimen that moves at the pace of about one mile in 15 minutes.
“It’s a good option because luckily people are living with breast cancer, and we want them to be able to participate even if they aren’t doing 5Ks,” DeWitt said.
Sponsors picked up the costs of the annual Pink Ribbon Run, and proceeds from the event go to the local breast cancer coalition Beyond Pink Team. The money covers travel, utilities, medical costs and other expenses for breast cancer patients and their families.
“Every registration dollar goes right back into the community,” DeWitt said.
In 2017, the team handed out $66,000 in grants. So far in 2018 a total of $45,000 in assistance has been distributed, she said.
