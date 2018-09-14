CEDAR FALLS — Registration is open for the 12th annual Pink Ribbon Run on Oct. 6, presented by Oakridge Realtors and University of Iowa Community Credit Union.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. in front of the Cedar Falls Community Center. There will be a walk-in-place option for participants concerned about completing the race. Afterward there will be refreshments and awards. Participants are encouraged to head to the Cedar Falls Downtown District following the race.
Cost is $30, or free for breast cancer survivors. There is no T-shirt guarantee for registrations after Sept. 21.
To register, go to www.beyondpinkteam.org or search Pink Ribbon Run on Facebook. To become a sponsor or to have a registration form mailed, call Community Main Street at 277-0213.
Last year’s race raised more than $57,000 for the Beyond Pink Team. All profits stay within the community to help people living with breast cancer. In 2017, the Beyond Pink Team gave out 78 grants totaling more than $66,000.
