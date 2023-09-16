CEDAR FALLS -- Registration is now open for the 17th annual Pink Ribbon Run at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 through downtown.

All proceeds and donations go directly to the Beyond Pink Team for distribution to local people living with breast cancer. Runners, walkers and virtual participants can register at beyondpinkteam.org until up to race day. If one registers by Sept. 22, it guarantees a race T-shirt and a $5 discount. Participation will be $35 from Sept. 23 on. Breast cancer survivors can register for free and will be recognized at the event.

Iowa has seen an increase in the number of female breast cancer diagnoses in the past five years. The state now ranks 15th highest in the number of cases, according to the 2023 Cancer Report from the University of Iowa College of Public Health. Organizers say this makes financial support more important than ever.

In 2023, Beyond Pink Team has awarded 71 grants totaling nearly $90,000 to help those in the Cedar Valley with the expenses that come with a breast cancer diagnosis.

Business sponsorships cover race expenses. “Warrior Sponsors” at the level of $5,000 and above include Oakridge Real Estate, Green State Credit Union, Community Auto Group, Bambino’s Sweet and Fluffy Cookie Creations, and KWWL-TV.

Anyone who needs assistance with online registration or has questions should contact Community Main Street at 319-277-0213.

