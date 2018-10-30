WATERLOO --- Waterloo Police and the Waterloo Police Foundation announced they raised more than $1,100 in the October Pink Patch Project.
The Police Foundation designed and made 200 pink Waterloo Police patches to sell to raise money for the local Beyond Pink Team, a local breast cancer coalition.
Officers were authorized to purchase and wear the pink patches on their uniform for the month of October. The patches are intended to encourage discussion among citizens about the importance of early detection and treatment in the ongoing fight against the cancer. Some officers also bought patches to honor friends and family that are currently battling or passed away from breast cancer.
Waterloo officers recently donated more than $1,100 to the Beyond Pink Team.
