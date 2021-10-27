'Pillars of Faith' theme for Wartburg Community Symphony concert with new conductor Rebecca Nederhiser

WARTBURG – There will be a fresh new face on the podium for Saturday’s Waverly Community Symphony concert.

Rebecca Nederhiser is making her conducting debut with the orchestra. The concert, “Pillars of Faith,” begins at 7 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus.

“I’m excited to join the artistic community in the Cedar Valley. It’s amazing for a city of our size to have a symphony orchestra. I’ve been impressed by the college, the Wartburg Community Symphony board of directors, and the support from the community. It’s such a strong and rich tradition at the college and in the community, a rich history that I appreciate,” she said.

Guest artists will be Jordan Redd, an award-winning French horn player and Lindenwood University professor, and organist Karen Black, the Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor of Organ at Wartburg. Prior to the concert, Nederhiser will host a 6 p.m. pre-concert talk in Neumann Auditorium. Such talks are new for the symphony.

“My goal is to help the audience feel connected to the music,” Nederhiser explained. “Listening to Karen and Jordan talking about their music sets the mood for what they’ll be hearing in the concert,” which will include a discussion of Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, known as the “Reformation Symphony,” which ends with the Martin Luther chorale “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.”

“We want to entertain, to invite people into the music, into the concerts to see our personality, our new look,” Nederhiser said. The program also will feature the orchestra performing “English Folk Song Suite” by R. Vaughn Williams, and Respighi’s Suite in G Major, showcasing Black.

Redd will offer a master class at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Sandra Rada Recital & Orchestra Hall in the Wartburg College Bachman Fine Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Nederhiser arrived at Wartburg College about two months ago after three years as associate conductor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Symphony Orchestra. She is teaching music theory and conducting courses and will conduct Kammerstreicher, Wartburg’s chamber orchestra.

She is a strong believer in collaboration, whether among colleagues and students on campus, or within the community. One of her first steps was to create an audition-based student ensemble, the St. George Quartet. Players will have new opportunities and experiences performing at community gatherings and events, Nederhiser said. The ensemble already has performed for the symphony board.

She also envisions hosting a summer string camp and a fall honors festival.

“At heart is the desire to prepare students, whether they want to become professional musicians or teach or direct a band or simply have the experience to engage with the local community and reach out into the Cedar Valley.”

Nederhiser joined band in middle school, playing the oboe. She was accepted into the Portland Youth Philharmonic during her senior year. It was her first experience playing with an orchestra, and one led by a female conductor.

“It created an electrifying atmosphere in the orchestra and for me, created a passion to be a conductor in my career,” she recalled.

Nederhiser earned a bachelor’s degree from Warner Pacific University in music teacher education and served as the director of music at Hood River Middle School in Oregon for six years before returning to school. She received a master’s degree in oboe performance from Washington State University and a second master’s degree in orchestral conducting from Central Washington University. She earned her doctorate in orchestral conducting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Concert tickets are $17 for adults; free for youth ages 18 and under and college students. Wartburg Community Symphony Association memberships, ranging upward from $50, provide complimentary tickets to all four concerts of the season. The remaining concerts for the 2021-22 season will be Dec. 11, Feb. 19 and April 9.

Tickets and memberships will be available in the Neumann Auditorium lobby beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 30.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit the WCS website at www.wartburg.edu/symphony.

