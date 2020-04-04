You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pillar staff member is undergoing treatment for coronavirus
0 comments
breaking top story

Pillar staff member is undergoing treatment for coronavirus

110414bp-country-view

Pillar of the Cedar Valley, formerly Country View care center, in Waterloo.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO – One staff member at Pillar of the Cedar Valley nursing facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the officials.

The staff member had limited contact with residents and hasn’t worked at the facility on Dunkerton Road since March 24. The test was confirmed positive on Wednesday.

Officials said the employee is receiving medical treatment and will remain in isolation for 14 days.

No other residents or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility has intensified cleaning and sanitization protocols, and all staff members are being screened and temperatures are being taken prior to entry in the building. They are also wearing masks and eye protection.

Residents are also being monitored, and staff have set up an isolation unit for treatment in the event it’s needed.

Visitors are being restricted, and family members of residents can contact staff through email at COVID19@Pillarcv.com .

UPDATE: Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News