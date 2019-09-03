{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY — Selections from the extensive collection of Robert H. Knox will open the 2019-20 season at Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.

“Shifting Definitions of Beauty: Selections from the Collection of Robert H. Knox” will run from Wednesday through Oct. 27.

An opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a gallery talk featuring the Wartburg department of art lecturer at 7 p.m.

Knox’s extensive collection includes German expressionists, modernists and post-modern art gathered over the course of several decades.

The collection includes an original Marc Chagall work, as well as signed prints from Pablo Picasso, Keith Haring, Max Ernst and many more.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The gallery, on the first floor of Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

