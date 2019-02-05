Try 1 month for 99¢
DECORAH -- The Luther College Piano Quartet will present a program of chamber music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Luther's Noble Recital Hall in the Jenson-Noble Hall of Music.

The performance is open to the public with no charge for admission.

Luther College Piano Quartet, now in its 11th year, includes four Luther music faculty; Miko Kominami, piano; Igor Kalnin, violin; Spencer Martin, viola; and Philip Borter, cello.

The concert is part of the second annual Dorian Chamber Music Invitational.

