 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Winter storm blankets Cedar Valley in snow
0 comments
top story

PHOTOS: Winter storm blankets Cedar Valley in snow

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A snowstorm that spanned the Midwest dumped a heaping helping on the Cedar Valley.

The area was under a winter storm warning until noon Tuesday following a night of major snowfall.

Gusty winds will continue during the day, making travel difficult because of blowing snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

Snow accumulations are expected to be as high as 7 to 12 inches in some areas, and wind gusts are as high as 35 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s high will be around 22 degrees with wind chill dipping to around 5 degrees. Wednesday will start out cloudy, becoming sunny with a high around 18 and wind chill around 0.

Waterloo declared a snow emergency in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow routes will be in effect during the time frame. It encouraged residents to move cars from streets to allow snow removal crews to do their work. People should stay 50 feet away from snowplows to avoid getting sprayed with salt and sand.

Both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools cancelled classes for the day.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News