PHOTOS: Winter storm blankets Cedar Valley in snow

WATERLOO – A snowstorm that spanned the Midwest dumped a heaping helping on the Cedar Valley.

The area was under a winter storm warning until noon Tuesday following a night of major snowfall.

Gusty winds will continue during the day, making travel difficult because of blowing snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations are expected to be as high as 7 to 12 inches in some areas, and wind gusts are as high as 35 mph.

Today’s high will be around 22 degrees with wind chill dipping to around 5 degrees. Wednesday will start out cloudy, becoming sunny with a high around 18 and wind chill around 0.

Waterloo declared a snow emergency in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow routes will be in effect during the time frame. It encouraged residents to move cars from streets to allow snow removal crews to do their work. People should stay 50 feet away from snowplows to avoid getting sprayed with salt and sand.

Both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools cancelled classes for the day.

