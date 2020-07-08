PHOTOS: Volunteers, search and rescue team look for missing man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to search for a former Waverly man who walked away from a Waterloo care center on Monday night.

On Wednesday, police received an unconfirmed report that someone matching the description of 46-year-old Michael Jensen had been spotted on a rural road between Cedar Falls and Waverly on Tuesday night.

Capt. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said officers are talking with the witness to gather more information.

Two others sightings on Wednesday morning turned out to be other people, officers said.

Police have used dogs and drones in addition to searching on foot, and Iowa Task Force One, the Cedar Rapids-based urban search and rescue team, was sent to Waterloo on Wednesday to assist.

Residents are being asked to check their yards, sheds, campers and vehicles.

Dogs were also sent to try to pick up a scent in Cedar Falls where there was an unconfirmed sighting on Division Street on Tuesday morning.

Jensen, a former Wartburg College music instructor, suffers from a brain tumor, which can cause seizures. His family’s struggle was featured in the film 2018 “This Day Forward,” and he has been living at Ravenwood Care Center on St. Francis Drive.