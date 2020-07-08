PHOTOS: Volunteers, search and rescue team look for missing man

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to search for a former Waverly man who walked away from a Waterloo care center on Monday night.
On Wednesday, police received an unconfirmed report that someone matching the description of 46-year-old Michael Jensen had been spotted on a rural road between Cedar Falls and Waverly on Tuesday night.
Capt. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said officers are talking with the witness to gather more information.
Two others sightings on Wednesday morning turned out to be other people, officers said.
Police have used dogs and drones in addition to searching on foot, and Iowa Task Force One, the Cedar Rapids-based urban search and rescue team, was sent to Waterloo on Wednesday to assist.
Residents are being asked to check their yards, sheds, campers and vehicles.
Dogs were also sent to try to pick up a scent in Cedar Falls where there was an unconfirmed sighting on Division Street on Tuesday morning.
Jensen, a former Wartburg College music instructor, suffers from a brain tumor, which can cause seizures. His family’s struggle was featured in the film 2018 “This Day Forward,” and he has been living at Ravenwood Care Center on St. Francis Drive.
Last week, friends became concerned because the center reportedly said, because of COVID-19 protocols, it wouldn’t let him return if he left to attend a daughter’s graduation party.
Jensen, who has been known to wander off before, normally stayed in a secured room at the center, according to police, but he was recently moved to another room.
Sometime Monday night, Jensen escaped through a window, according to the police report. He had been missing for about 50 minutes before police were notified at 11:20 p.m., the report states.
Officers searched the area that night but weren’t able to locate him.
Jensen is described as a white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a plaid button up shirt, a black helmet and black framed glasses, and may be barefoot.
Anyone with information regarding Jensen is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-2515.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.