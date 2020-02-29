PHOTOS: UNI Dance Marathon hopes to raise $700K Saturday

CEDAR FALLS -- Madelyn Ibeling's life was difficult from the start.
Born prematurely with necrotizing enterocolitis, a serious disease where bacteria invades the wall of the intestines, little Madelyn of Denver was fighting for her life.
"She was minutes from dying," her mother, Mary Ibeling, said.
But thanks to medical professionals at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Madelyn was thriving and dancing her heart out Saturday afternoon with hundreds of friends during the ninth-annual University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon inside the UNI's Maucker Union.
"This is our fifth big event," Ibeling said of UNI's Dance Marathon as Madelyn -- now 6 years old -- was carted around the dance floor by college students in orange shirts. "Obviously, she just loves it."
Around 700 orange-clad UNI students raised a minimum of $200 each in order to take part in this year's dance marathon on Saturday from noon to midnight, which meant dance marathon was already at least $140,000 of the way toward its goal of raising $700,000 for pediatric epilepsy, said co-executive directors and UNI seniors Annie Lawler and Brynn Harberts.
If they reach it, it'll be the largest number yet for dance marathon. Last year it raised $680,000.
"It's really relying on our dancers," Lawler said. "From September until now, they're really reaching out to everyone."
This year is the first time the group has gotten a matching donor, whose wife suffered from epilepsy. He agreed to double whatever was raised by midnight Saturday, Harberts said.
"That's just so cool they have thought of us," Harberts said.
To raise as much as possible, dance marathon provides challenges throughout the evening to encourage participants. But others already thought of their own challenges, like freshman Sydney Smith, who had raised $1,560 as of 2 p.m. and said if she reached $2,000, she would chop off 8 inches of her long, blonde hair.
"It's a good feeling when you raise the money, because you know what it's going to," Smith said.
Stories of loved ones needing the care of the children's hospital abounded among the dancers: Freshman Emily Miehe talked of dancing for a cousin born prematurely, while freshman Emma Duehr talked of her best friend's brother who spent a week in a coma after a car accident.
"Knowing people helps, and then when you get here, meeting all the kids," Duehr said.
Kids helped by the children's hospital and their families, wearing purple shirts with prominent name tags, mingled with everyone freely.
"I get to see a lot of new people and I get to make a lot of new friends," said Noah Lee, 10, whose younger sister spent two weeks at the children's hospital when she was born.
Their father, Paul Lee of Cedar Falls, said his daughter, now five, is doing great. But he was worried in the beginning about the mounting medical bills.
"I'm just thinking, 'How much is this going to cost?' Nope, dance marathon covers this," Lee said, noting they also help with meals and things to do for his children.
"Knowing that we have young people all across the state giving back to someone, that's what our society really needs," Lee added. "They come, there's dancers that hang out with the kids, and the kids can have ..."
"Fun," Noah jumped in.
Donations are accepted at unidancemarathon.com.