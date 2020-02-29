PHOTOS: UNI Dance Marathon hopes to raise $700K Saturday

This year is the first time the group has gotten a matching donor, whose wife suffered from epilepsy. He agreed to double whatever was raised by midnight Saturday, Harberts said.

"That's just so cool they have thought of us," Harberts said.

To raise as much as possible, dance marathon provides challenges throughout the evening to encourage participants. But others already thought of their own challenges, like freshman Sydney Smith, who had raised $1,560 as of 2 p.m. and said if she reached $2,000, she would chop off 8 inches of her long, blonde hair.

"It's a good feeling when you raise the money, because you know what it's going to," Smith said.

Stories of loved ones needing the care of the children's hospital abounded among the dancers: Freshman Emily Miehe talked of dancing for a cousin born prematurely, while freshman Emma Duehr talked of her best friend's brother who spent a week in a coma after a car accident.

"Knowing people helps, and then when you get here, meeting all the kids," Duehr said.

Kids helped by the children's hospital and their families, wearing purple shirts with prominent name tags, mingled with everyone freely.