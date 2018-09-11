ELGIN -- A barn full of hay and equipment was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning as fire crews attempted to navigate road construction on a nearby highway.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was first on scene at 7304 Harding Road in Elgin at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday for a barn on fire.
Deputies worked to control traffic in order to navigate West Union and Clermont fire crews through road construction on Highway 18, according to the sheriff's office.
No injuries were reported. The barn and all equipment inside was considered a total loss.
The fire will continue to burn "in a controlled setting for a couple of days," the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
