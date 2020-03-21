You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle large blaze at Evansdale home
0 comments
breaking featured

PHOTOS: Firefighters battle large blaze at Evansdale home

{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE -- At least 25 firefighters from Evansdale and neighboring communities battled a fully engulfed home Saturday evening.

Reports of the fire at 120 Dixie Court began around 6:50 p.m., when neighbors reported seeing flames. Gabe Fratzke, who lives next door, said he was not aware of the fire until he saw the flames.

“No noise. No nothing,” he said.

032220kg-evansdale-fire-6

Evansdale and Gilbertville fire crews battle a blaze at 120 Dixie Court Saturday evening in Evansdale. 

Crews battled the blaze into nightfall as flames continued popping up on the side of the house. Flames inside the house also were visible.

032120kg-evansdale-fire-4

Evansdale and Gilbertville fire crews battle a blaze at 120 Dixie Court Saturday evening in Evansdale. 

Fratzke said he believed there was no one in the home or any pets inside during the fire.

Arriving at the scene were Evansdale, Raymond and Gilbertville fire departments, Evansdale Police Department and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department.

Photos: Fire at Maple Lanes, Feb. 4, 2020

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News