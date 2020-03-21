PHOTOS: Firefighters battle large blaze at Evansdale home

EVANSDALE -- At least 25 firefighters from Evansdale and neighboring communities battled a fully engulfed home Saturday evening.

Reports of the fire at 120 Dixie Court began around 6:50 p.m., when neighbors reported seeing flames. Gabe Fratzke, who lives next door, said he was not aware of the fire until he saw the flames.

“No noise. No nothing,” he said.

Crews battled the blaze into nightfall as flames continued popping up on the side of the house. Flames inside the house also were visible.

Fratzke said he believed there was no one in the home or any pets inside during the fire.

Arriving at the scene were Evansdale, Raymond and Gilbertville fire departments, Evansdale Police Department and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department.

