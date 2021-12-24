PHOTOS: Fire destroys garage south of downtown Waterloo early Friday

WATERLOO — A detached garage was destroyed in a fire early Friday near downtown.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called at 2:28 a.m. to the blaze at 1249 South St. The garage "was fully engulfed" when firefighters arrived, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck. It is unclear what caused the blaze.

Two vehicles were burned in the fire. The house on the property and a neighboring detached garage also suffered heat damage. Firefighters were on the scene for an hour and 20 minutes.

Luck said the fire may have affected electrical service to the house, so the residents received assistance from the Red Cross to stay in a hotel.

Only charred sticks of lumber and the warped metal garage door were left standing after the fire was snuffed out. Blackened remnants of the garage's contents and components of the roof lay within the its space.

By 10:30 a.m., the co-owners of the rental property were there with some workers to haul away the debris. They were prying off the damaged siding from around the house's back entry and throwing it in a trailer. After that, they started knocking down what remained of the garage.

The damaged vehicles were parked next to the structure. The interior and passenger side of a Ford Expedition was scorched as was the front end of a Honda Accord parked behind it.

The side of the neighboring garage was blackened by the fire, as well.

