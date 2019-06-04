CEDAR FALLS – Emergency workers resuscitated two dogs after pulling them from a smoke-filled home in Cedar Falls on Tuesday night.
The dogs, Willow and Alley, 5-year-old great Dane mastiffs weighing 200 pounds each, were unconscious when city public safety officers removed them from inside 1310 Hawthorne Drive, said Jeff Olson, director of public safety services.
Out on the front law, MercyOne paramedics provided oxygen, and bystanders cheered when they saw one of the dogs begin to wag a tail.
“I can’t thank them enough. I don’t know what I’d do without them,” said owner Sara Robert. “I’ve had them since they were about eight weeks … They saved my life more than once, on rough days and rough times.”
Robert was just returning home from work on Tuesday night and saw the fire trucks and ambulance.
“I saw the door was open, and they were my first thought,” Robert said.
Olson said neighbors had called 911, and firefighters could see smoke through the front windows. They discovered a fire smoldering inside the bathroom and extinguished it. The dogs were found in a bedroom.
“They were lifeless … They put oxygen on them, and those dogs laid there for 30 minutes, and I thought ‘no hope.’ And then the homeowners came home, and as soon as they heard their voices, the tail started wagging,” Olson said.
Fire damage was isolated to the bathroom, but the rest of the house suffered heat and smoke damage. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
