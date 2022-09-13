Photographer Craig Meyers at tonight's Prairie Rapdis Audubon Society meeting

CEDAR FALLS -- Prairie Rapids Audubon Society' will meet Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m, featuring “Wildlife of the Pantanal,” presented by Craig Meyers, wildlife photographer.
The meeting will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 909 Main St., Cedar Falls.
In South America exists an area often referred to as the “forgotten wilderness.” The Pantanal is the world’s largest wetland encompassing portions of three countries in South America: Brazil, Bolivia, and Paraguay. Home to an incredible number of species, its diversity of wildlife is unmatched. Meyers will share one photographer’s view of this wildlife-rich, fascinating area of the world.