Buchanan County Photo Contest

Overall Photo Contest winner from 2017 by Kenneth Heiar.

 COURTESY PHOTO

HAZLETON — Entries are open for the Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest.

They must be postmarked by Sept. 12, and there is no entry fee.

Category winners will receive awards of $50, and the overall winner will be awarded $100.

Categories include landscapes, wildlife, plants and wildflowers and people enjoying nature. Photos must be taken in Buchanan County.

For more information on the contest or for a copy of the official rules, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com or call 636-2617.

