HAZLETON — Entries are open for the Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest.
They must be postmarked by Sept. 12, and there is no entry fee.
Category winners will receive awards of $50, and the overall winner will be awarded $100.
Categories include landscapes, wildlife, plants and wildflowers and people enjoying nature. Photos must be taken in Buchanan County.
For more information on the contest or for a copy of the official rules, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com or call 636-2617.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.